Report: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Paid a Visit to Beyoncé and Jay Z This Weekend

With the tail end of 2016 being full of rumors regarding tension between the Carters and the Kardashian-West families, there's arguably no better time than a new year to start fresh.

According to X17, Kardashian and West left their children, daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 13 months, at home. The couple was also captured on camera, with each sporting dressed-down, casual clothing.

Their reported reunion comes roughly two months after West had strong words for both Beyoncé and Jay Z, including calling out the singer in a rant name-dropping Taylor Swift and pleading for Hov to call him back following Kardashian's robbery in Paris.

West also previously shared he was upset that their children don't play together. Looks like we'll have to wait and see if that will change in 2017.