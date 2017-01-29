Watch Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali's Emotional Speeches at SAG Awards

Additionally, Moonligh t star Mahershala Ali took home a statuette for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Juan in the Barry Jenkins-directed film.

Viola Davis is happily continuing her winning streak this awards season by taking home a Screen Actors Guild Award or her role in Fences. Davis won the prize in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, for her work in the dramatic film .

Davis was up against an incredible and diverse array of women, including Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea). For the category of Best Supporting Male Actor, Ali was up against Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Lucas Hedges (Manchester By the Sea), and Dev Patel (Lion).

Davis is no stranger to cleaning up at the SAG Awards, previously winning for her involvement in the crticially acclaimed films The Help and How to Get Away With Murder.

As for Ali, although he’s been nominated for five other SAG Awards as a member of ensemble casts, tonight's awards ceremony marks his first solo nomination and win.

Take a look at Viola Davis and Mahershali Ali accepting their awards in the clips below.