Keshia Knight Pulliam Shares Shocking Story of Racism In Maternity Ward

While the former Cosby Show star was fortunate to have had a healthy delivery, she now is revealing that the experience postpartum hasn't been without its fair share of drama and even some racial profiling.

Keshia Knight Pulliam officially welcomed her baby girl into the world last week, even sharing several sweet photos of the new addition to her family on social media.

During her podcast, Kandidly Keshia, the 37-year-old actress shared the awkward, embarrassing and frustrating story that the hospital's lactation specialist confused her for a new mom who was in need of some of the services the hospital offers for those without health insurance.

"This old little white lady, I think she may have voted for Trump, but bless her heart," the actress began recalling the uncomfortable situation. "So lactation specialists, for those who don’t know, because I’m breastfeeding, are the ones who help you through the process … anything having to do with breastfeeding."

From there, the actress mimics the older woman's Southern accent, going on to explain that the woman handed her a pamphlet regarding services available for new mothers, fixating on the assumption that Pulliam must need to take advantage of the resources.



"Of the 30-some odd things on here she says, ‘Yes, and we have some great programs that you may want to take advantage of that you may need — WIC is a great program; I don’t know if you have insurance,’" the actress stated. "WIC is welfare. So I guess she saw this little black girl with the little baby by herself, and on the door, I didn’t realize that they’d put a faux last name, and the last name was ‘Brown.’ So I guess she saw ‘Miss Brown’ and was like, ‘She probably needs some WIC.’"

Pulliam added, "That’s when I stopped her — I said, ‘Ma’am, I have excellent insurance but thank you.'"

She also explained that the specialist had no interest in helping her breastfeed, adding to the awkwardness of their interactions.

"Like, she didn’t want to touch me," Pulliam explained. “Lactation specialists … literally will, like, guide your boob, show you how to hold it, put it in the baby’s mouth. This lady was not trying to touch my little brown boobie."

"I was like, Mom, it’s OK," Pulliam continued. "This lady, she doesn’t know any better, because if she knew better, she’d do better! But yes, the old Trump lady tried to give me the number for WIC. My thing is this: I get it, it’s about showing the services that are offered, and I probably wouldn’t have been offended had she [listed] several of the services, [not just] WIC."

Sigh. Pulliam's doula eventually requested another lactation specialist be sent to the room, but like the actress herself said, "It wouldn't be me without the funny stories." Luckily, she was not only comfortable sharing this personal experience with all of us but was also able to laugh this one off.

