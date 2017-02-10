Watch Keanu Reeves Shade Donald Trump Without Saying His Name

Donald Trump has upset several members of the Hollywood community during his rise to the presidency, and has even directly attacked some specifically with his words. When asked about the current POTUS's ironic comments about the "Hollywood elite" being disconnected from the experiences of everyday civilians, John Wick 2 star Keanu Reeves didn't seem to agree with the sentiment and shared his opinion without uttering Trump's name at all.

“I would say that’s a huge generalization and pretty strong accusatory words there,” he said. “I would just say that’s a huge generalization and I think as a foundation of a criticism of so many people — artists who participate in the world, are in the world… That doesn’t quite cut it for me.” He continued, getting more specific, saying the term itself is a bit odd to use. “I get it, but just calling artists or people in general ‘Hollywood elite,’ I think that’s just like, I don’t know… it’s not good enough.”

John Wick 2 is currently in theatres. Watch the actor and some of his fellow A-list co-stars touch on more hot topics and the film in the video above.

Written by John Justice