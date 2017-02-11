This R&B Star Has Reportedly Joined the Cast of 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood'

According to theJasmineBRAND.com , R&B star Keyshia Cole is joining the cast of the VH1 reality series, along with her estranged husband Daniel "Booby" Gibson .

If new reports hold any truth, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast is getting a major addition.

"Producers wanted to bring some real A-list, music talent this season," a source revealed. "Plus, Keyshia has a huge fan base and the public's intrigued by her life."

The "Heaven Sent" singer's story line is set to mostly focus on her current co-parenting relationship with Gibson and her music career.

She and Gibson have a 7-year-old together. They split back in 2014.

According to sources, Cole was inspired to do the show after seeing the success of her best friend Remy Ma on the New York division of the show's franchise.

"Remy and Keyshia are really close and she trusts Remy's advice," the insider said. "Remy encouraged her that doing the show would expand her reach and her brand."

This would not be Keyshia Cole's first foray into the reality TV circuit. She already has a few under her belt, including, Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, Keyshia & Daniel: Family First, and Keyshia Cole: All In.