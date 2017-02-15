Find Out Why a Judge Could Cancel Phaedra and Apollo’s Divorce

Real Housewievs of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida have a while to go before their divorce proceedings make any leeway. According to theJasmineBRAND.com , a judge is questioning the judgment Phaedra received while Apollo was locked up.

The site reports that Apollo filed documents arguing that Phaedra's divorce judgment should be dismissed and tossed out of court. According to his statement, the reality star waited too long to serve him.

On Phaedra's part, though, during her hearing, the judge reportedly stated that the other judge's decision to seal records in the divorce is "problematic" and goes against the law. Apollo has apparently not seen the records.

Apollo's attorneys also added that he had not laid eyes on the final judgment in his estranged wife's case. He continued that he cannot sufficiently contest her in court if the documents aren't made available to him.