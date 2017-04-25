Here Is the Woman Jesse Williams Is Reportedly 'Hanging Out' With

With the two reportedly being separated for quite some time, many are beginning to take notice of another lady the Grey's Anatomy star has been spending a lot of time with. Some are asking, "Are they more than friends?"

Jesse Williams is on track to becoming a single man as reports surfaced yesterday that he recently filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Aryn Drake-Lee .

According to TMZ , Williams has been "hanging out a lot" with actress Minka Kelly while they shoot a video game/movie togther in Paris.

They have reportedly been seen together both on and off set over the past few months, but there is no confirmation whether or not their relationship is beyond platonic.

While several of Williams's fans expressed their outrage that the actor is breaking things off with Drake-Lee — whom he's been with for a total of 13 years — a source connected with the couple told the site that the actor feels their relationship has "played itself out."

According to the reports, however, the decision for the divorce was solely Williams's, as his estranged wife did not want to end the relationship.

