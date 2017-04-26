Looks Like Kylie Jenner Is Dating Rihanna’s Ex

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen hitting up Coachella together and now are proving that their bond is no fluke.

The pair was spotted getting cozy at last night’s (April 25) NBA playoff game in Houston. According to a person sitting close to the rapper and reality star, the two were holding hands and “definitely look like a couple.”

“During his performance, Kylie was hiding in the Rockets’ courtside club anxiously waiting for him to come back to her. Once he got back, they definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends,” says the onlooker, via People, who attended the game.

“They were super hand-holdy and it seemed like she wanted people to see them together,” they added. “They haven’t let go of each other since he got off the court.”

Is this it for Tyga? Earlier this month Jenner took a break from her on-and-off again relationship with the “Rack City” rapper. It also may be a ploy to get him jealous as well. A source close to Kylie told the magazine that older sister Kendall and Scott had “a thing” before, but that Kylie might be using Travis to get Tyga’s attention.

“[Scott] and Kylie have also been friends for a while and they all hang out,” said the source. “When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.”

