Peter Thomas Finally Reveals What Happened During His Knife Fight With Matt Jordan

Not much has been revealed about Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan ’s scuffle. Last month, we reported that the brawl began because of some name-calling. Now, we’re actually learning about what happened from one of the fight’s participants. According to Peter, he didn’t want to fight his Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star but felt he needed to protect himself, including threatening Matt with a box cutter.

“He charged me! And the whole time he was coming at me, I had a box cutter in my pocket. and Matt’s like 6’5 and 250…. he’s like 33/35 and I’m 56… I don’t wanna fight this n***a! F**k I’m doing fighting?” Thomas told StraightFromTheA.

“That Brooklyn s**t came outta me…that Jamaican s**t came outta me quick!” he continued. “I had that n***a in a neck hold and the box cutter to his face! When he saw it, he panicked like a b***h!”

Wow. Sounds like the whole thing was pretty avoidable. During the interview, Peter Thomas also discussed how his marriage with Cynthia Bailey was negatively affected by being on the show.

“The best year of my life was the first year of us living together,” he explained. “The moment we got on the show, it became something else. I understand the business aspect of it…but I didn’t know it was going to be so invasive to our personal life.”