BET Experience 2017!

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Nick Gordon Has a New Girlfriend

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Nick Gordon Has a New Girlfriend

His new lady penned a sweet message for him on social media.

Published 2 days ago

It looks like Nick Gordon has officially moved on from his late girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown, as photos recently surfaced on social media of the troubled young man with a brand new girlfriend.

His new lady, who reportedly goes by Laura, posted a picture to social media with a heartfelt caption.

"My sweet, handsome, considerate, protective, loving, charismatic, entertaining, compassionate, comforting, warm hearted, outstanding, simply incredible boyfriend: I'm beyond blessed because you're the best," she wrote.

Take a look at the photo below:

#NickGordon has a new boo. Her name is Laura

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

The news of Nick's involvement with a new woman comes months after he was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's 2015 death.

He was present when the young scion was found unconscious in her bathtub on January 31, 2015, and was ordered to pay her estate millions of dollars for his part in her untimely death.

Get the rundown on Nick's involvement in the tragedy with BET Breaks, above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs