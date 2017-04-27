Report: T.I. Finally Responds to Tiny’s Divorce Papers

T.I. had been keeping it vague when it comes to the status of his marriage until recently, even going so far as to ignore the divorce papers Tiny served him back in December , but it seems like the couple of nearly two decades are ready to make some decisions.

According to RadarOnline, Tiny’s ready to get on with her life, make this divorce final and it seems as though the Atlanta rapper is ready to do the same.

Initially, Tip didn’t respond to Tiny’s filing, until a few days ago, when on April 24, he did legally acknowledge receipt of the divorce petition. It’s unknown when the couple’s first appearance in court will happen, but we're guessing it will be soon. Tip has dropped more than a few hints that he's ready to move on from his marriage, saying in a recent interview that his situation with Tiny was a "distraction" and that he feels they're better off as friends.

Back in December, Tiny Harris filed for the marriage dissolution. She said that the relationship was irrevocably damaged and there was no way of fixing it. She also asked for primary physical custody as well as legal custody of the three children she had with T.I.

We hate to see this happen but sometimes things down always work out in the long haul.