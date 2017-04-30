Is Kris Jenner Willing to Blow Up Her Business to Get Revenge on Blac Chyna?

Kris Jenner has always been all about the money, but the drama between her family and Blac Chyna might have brought her to a breaking point. According to reports, Kris is so angry with her would-be daughter-in-law, that she's willing to risk her empire just to get revenge.

Reports RadarOnline.com, Kris is "punishing" her son Rob Kardashian and his former fianceé Chyna by threatening to have their reality show, Rob & Chyna, cancelled. But the gag is, Rob & Chyna has in recent years become the ratings and moneymaker in the KarJenner empire.

“Kris is controlling everything,” a source close to the family told Radar about the reason why Rob & Chyna hasn’t started filming Season Two of their hit reality show. “It’s all politics and it is bizarre. That show got huge ratings. ‘KUWTK’ is tanking in the ratings. It should be a no brainer for Kris, but it isn’t.”



Sounds like Kris is willing to blow up her own business just to get back at Chyna — ruthless! Wonder how her other "clients" feel about that?