Here's How Long Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Have Allegedly Been Dating

As talks on the pending divorce between Jesse Williams and his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee , continue, reports are starting to spread concerning the current relationship he has with Minka Kelly , and it seems as they've been more than friends for some time.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the Grey's Anatomy star has been reportedly dating the actress for approximately one year before officially filing for divorce from his wife.

"They started seeing each other last year," a source said. "He ended things with his wife this year. He'll be in Paris with Minka later this week. People know [about the relationship], but weren't saying anything because he was still married."

The insider added that the actor-turned-activist may regret these choices later on when he realizes this is real life.

"He's going to wake up and be like, 'What did I do?,'" the insider said. "He has two children. This isn't Hollywood, where you can say, 'cut.' [He and Minka] are in lust."

Folks are trying to pinpoint exactly when Williams and Kelly began dating, with some assuming their romance may have begun on the set of the 2013 film The Butler, which they both starred in. However, this may be unlikely as they did not film any scenes together or have a formal introduction at the time.

"They were both in the film, but never shot at the same time," the source said. "They might have been at the same premiere event, but they never crossed paths. They only officially met when in France doing the video game. He's been separated form Aryn since at least January. That's when they were officially starting to deal with the process of it all."

