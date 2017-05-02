Is Blac Chyna Calling Out Kris Jenner for Being a 'Hater B***h?'

Now, a recent Snapchat post from Chyna shows that she may be firing back at Kris with some strong words.

Drama's allegedly brewing between Blac Chyna and her ex's mother, Kris Jenner , after news that the infamous momager allegedly pulled the plug on the model's reality show with her son.

According to Bossip, a source claimed that Kris stopped the Rob & Chyna checks, even though the show was performing better in the ratings department than the family's flagship reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Kris is controlling everything," the source said. "It's all politics and it is bizarre. That show got huge ratings. KUWTK is tanking in the ratings. It should be a no brainer for Kris, but it isn't."

With several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan criticizing Chyna and Rob's relationship, calling it "toxic" in a recent episode of their reality show, the model has taken to social media to share her piece.

Taking to Snapchat, she posted a picture with her middle finger up, with the caption, "Been paying my own bills for the last 4 years!!!!! Hater b***h!!!!!! No help!!!!!!"