Phaedra Parks Blasts ‘RHOA’ Cast Mates After Backlash From the 'RHOA' Reunion

Now, in an interview that was conducted before the reunion, Phaedra spoke on the ladies and the gossip culture of the show.

Phaedra Parks was exposed as the one who spread the biggest rumor of the season during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special this past Sunday, with Porsha Williams revealing that Phaedra planted the story in her ear that Kandi Burruss tried to drug her.

"It's funny to think that I have any additional time to be caught up in gossip," she told People. "I have several jobs, as we know, and I have two small children. But I think everyone always has to blame someone."

She went on to speak on why she believes she's the topic of conversation for many of her cast mates.

"I'm sure the footage speaks for itself," she said. "My every scene is not talking about anyone on the show except for what's going on in my personal life. Others can't stop mentioning me. Their whole family mentions me. Their whole staff mentions me. It's just endless mentioning of me!"

Lastly, she addressed the comments attacking her "Southern Belle" character, adding that it's a last resort for her detractors.

"Sometimes, if people don't have anything concrete, they just attack your character," she said. "But my character speaks for itself. Anyone who knows me knows I'm very gracious, I'm very helpful. And a lot of the things I do for people, you never see it on camera. Because that is not my intention to get praise for it. My intention is to be a vessel and be used for the purpose of empowering people."

