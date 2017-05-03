Woman Claims She Is Nearly Four Months Pregnant With Drake's Baby

A woman has come forward claiming that Drake is the father of her unborn baby and she says she has receipts to backup her claims. Drizzy's team, on the other hand, is calling her bluff, saying this is all a ploy for attention.

According to TMZ, Sophie Brussaux, a retired porn star, says she and the rapper began seeing each other after his recent split with Jennifer Lopez and one thing led to another, leading to him allegedly knocking her up.

Brussaux has reportedly hired two well-known New York City lawyers to get the ball rolling on the case against Drake, whom she allegedly met in Amsterdam at the top of the year.

She claims the baby, which she has confirmed is a girl, was conceived on either January 20 or 21, making her three-and-a-half months pregnant at the moment.

The proof she has to support her claims that Drake is the father of her child is a text message exchange which allegedly reads as follows:

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can't kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F**k you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You don't know what you're doing you think you're going to get money.

The "Passionfruit" MC's people shared a statement with TMZ vehemently denying the allegations.

"This woman has a very questionable background," the statement read. "She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She's one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake's child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child."

The rep went on to add that he has no proof as to whether or not the text message exchange between Drake and Brussaux is real as he has not seen the actual conversation from a phone. He also mentioned that the former porn star had sex with another "big rapper" at the same time.

Get the latest on Drizzy in the BET Breaks video, above.