NeNe Leakes Rips Into Phaedra Parks

Now, former cast member NeNe Leakes stopped by the Clubhouse to chat with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! where she made it clear that Phaedra's actions are anything but surprising, to her.

Fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta are still gagging after the last minutes from part three of the four-part reunion special for the show. During the shocking moment, Phaedra Parks was revealed as the one who started the drug rumor about Kandi Burruss .

"Phaedra been doing this bulls**t for a very long time," NeNe said, in response to a fan question about the revelation. "Phaedra did the exact same thing to me, as we already discussed before, years ago on the show when she first came on. She tried to take me down and it didn't work. Phaedra's been doing stuff like this, she just got caught with these girls."

She also added that Phaedra was the "shadiest" among the group of ladies and mentioned that her BFF, Porsha Williams, played an equal part in what went down between her and Kandi, even though Phaedra initiated the rumor.

The dragging didn't end there, though. When asked what happened to her seemingly repaired friendship with Phaedra, NeNe explained that she doesn't mess with frauds.

"I thought Phaedra and I were cool, but once again, she's just a fraud, who knows?" she said. "I don't know what happened. All I knew is that I showed up in Jamaica and Phaedra was no longer talking to me, and Porsha was no longer talking to me. I guess Phaedra has a way of twisting people's minds."

Take a look at the clip, below: