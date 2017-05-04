Tiny Tells the Real Story Behind Filing for Divorce From T.I.

In an upcoming episode of their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle , Tiny broke down what caused the delay in her serving her estranged husband with the papers and where her head's at with their relationship.

Tiny 's filing for divorce from T.I. remained one of the most talked about hot topics for some time, but not until now has the reality star addressed what led to the complications in her filing.

Speaking with her daughter Zonnique about the situation, the Xscape member explained the divorce drama between her and the MC, starting out by addressing the widespread media coverage it's received.

"You know, they put up today that the divorce is off or whatever," she said. "And you know, we're supposed to be going to court, but he hasn't been served yet."

When addressing why she hadn't served T.I. with the divorce papers, she said, "That's been a job for me. We haven't been able to do that."

When Zonnique asked what caused the hold up, she went into a bit more detail.

"Well, first of all, I'm not finna find out where he's at and then just like sick 'em on him," she said. "I just think that's not cool."

She also took the time to shut down the rumors that she changed her mind, with just one word: "False."

"Things are going nowhere so I'm ready to get things moving and if it's going in that direction then I'm ready to move in that direction," she said.

Take a look at the clip, below: