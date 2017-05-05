Here’s How Katt Williams Is Reportedly Trying to Avoid Jail

Katt Williams is back in the headlines once again, and this time he's being accused of using his celebrity to bend the law in his favor to avoid a deposition in an assault case.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the alleged assault victim, Jamila Majesty, is claiming that the comedian is using his name to avoid his responsibilities in the case and is demanding that the court force him to be grilled under oath during a deposition.

Majesty claims the comic is pushing for there to be a "celebrity exception" to the mandate for a party to make themselves available for a deposition. She says that the law does not offer preferential treatment to celebrities and is asking that the court also sanction him to the amount of $1,860.

This all dates back to 2016 when Majesty, an actress, accused Williams of orchestrating a physical attack against her with additional claims that he was involved in witchcraft and sorcery.

She claims that after being invited to the comedian's Malibu home, she was confronted by Williams after she using his bathroom. He allegedly told her, "No one uses [my] bathroom," before five women who were also present proceeded to physically attack her, with the brawl lasting three hours, resulting in her eventually losing consciousness.

Majesty was allegedly left bloody with the comedian burning her face with his lit cigarette.

In addition to the attack, she said one of the five women who assaulted her had a book open which contained the "teachings on sorcery and spells."

She claims she was able to flee the scene at around 1:30 a.m., driving home without contacting the police out of fear that the comedian would do something worse. She eventually sued him for assault, battery, emotional distress and false imprisonment.

