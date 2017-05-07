Mimi Faust Files Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez 's recent cease fire hasn't been sitting well with his ex Mimi Faust , and now Mimi is deploying the nuclear option to keep Joseline away from her daughter Eva.

Just when we thought things were starting to settle down between the members of Love & Hip Hop 's most infamous love triangle, the drama is back on — with legal consequences.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, Mimi is angry that Joseline is back in Stevie's life — especially after the heinous allegations she made about the father of her child last year, and the ongoing court drama between the two — and is putting her foot down when it comes to Joseline being around her daughter.



Hence, she's filed a restraining order against Joseline.



“I’m not angry. I’m not jealous. People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real," Joseline says. "This is my real life. I don’t give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show."

She continues, "If he’s not going to protect my daughter, I will. If the shoe were in his foot, he’d do exactly what I’m doing. I don’t understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

This is going to make for an interesting next season of L&HH. See Joseline tell her side of the story with The Real, above.