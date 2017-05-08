Watch La La Anthony's Emotional Speech About Her Mother

It is no secret that La La Anthony 's bond with her mother, Carmen Surillo , is unmatched, but the television personality let the world know that her mom is "the real MVP" in a beautiful public gesture while hosting VH1's Dear Mama special.

Standing beside actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, La La acknowledged her mother, who was seated in the audience.

"I defintiely want to take a minute to acknowledge my mother, Carmen Surillo, who has been there for me through the best times, the toughest times, everything," she said. "Thank you so much, mom, for being my rock. You are definitely the real MVP."

Take a look at the heartfelt clip, below: