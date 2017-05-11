Mama Joyce Rips Into Phaedra Parks

Since last Sunday's explosive Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion finale, Phaedra Parks has been crucified by fans of the show all over social media, and the latest to add to the dragging is Kandi 's mother, Mama Joyce .

Speaking with Radar Online, Phaedra's nemesis's mom explained why she never saw it for the attorney-turned-reality star and if she believed she got what she deserved.

"She is a liar! This is what I've always said," Mama Joyce told the publication. "She was a liar. She should be sharing a cell with her husband!"

Delving more directly into the scheme that led to Phaedra's demise on the show, Mama Joyce said she believes the reality star only befriended Porsha [Williams] as she believed she was the easiest one to manipulate in order to carry out her master plan.

"Phaedra is a massive manipulator," she said. "A master manipulator. She knows exactly what she's doing and she knows who to do it to. She preys on the weak... Phaedra said Kandi and Todd were going to drug Porsha and take her for sex. She told Porsha that!"

She, lastly, defended her daughter, who was fully vindicated during the reunion after the messy rumors were proven to be false.

"Kandi doesn't even allow people to smoke weed [around her] and she's not into any other kind of drugs," she said. "Kandi doesn't even toast with champagne! She never has! Not only that she would never do that, she would never drug someone."

This pretty much seals the deal on Mama Joyce's firm disdain for Phaedra, if it wasn't known before.

Get the latest on Phaedra in the BET Breaks video, above.