Watch Amandla Stenberg and Anika Noni Rose Deliver Some Black Girl Magic in This Exclusive Clip of 'Everything, Everything'

Amandla Stenberg and Anika Noni Rose star together in what is sure to be one of the most outstanding films of the year, Everything, Everything , and they have one thing to credit for their amazing performances: their Black Girl Magic.

The film, based on the novel by Nicola Yoon of the same name, follows a young budding romance between Maddy Whittier (Stenberg) and Olly Bright (Nick Robinson). Their love flourishes with time as Maddy pushes to live outside of her life-altering ailment which forces her to remain inside at all times, as she's allergic to everything.

Rose, who plays Stenberg's mother in the film, does everything in her power to protect her daughter from the dangers of the outside world, but notices a change in her usually mellow demeanor once she meets Olly, who lives next door.

In describing him to her mother, Maddy's face lights up like it never has before. "He's kind. We're both really sleep-deprived from talking instead of sleeping," she said. "But I'd rather talk to him than sleep... When I talk to him, I feel like I'm outside."

Take a look at the exchange they share as mother and daughter in the exclusive clip, above.

Everything, Everything premieres in theaters, everywhere, on May 19.