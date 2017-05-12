Christopher Boykin’s Final Wish for His Daughter Will Leave You in Tears

Big Black 's untimely death this past week came as a shock to many, but the TV star had been planning for his demise for years. According to TMZ , Christopher Boykin's only objective was to secure a good future for his 9-year-old daughter, Iris . What he did to ensure that will touch your heart.

The site reports that Boykin set up a college fund for his 9-year-old daughter Iris so even though he wont be there in body, he will be able to help her achieve her dreams and get a great education. He was so focused on his daughter that he was even known as a penny-pincher among his friends and peers because he saved every penny for his kid.

#hollywood ‘Big Black’ Made Sure Daughter Was Set Financially Before Death: College Fund & More https://t.co/uqULdPkNQc pic.twitter.com/vtzqKD0Bu2

Apparently, his hard work paid off and now Iris will have everything she needs financially. What's more, those closest to Christopher are vowing to make sure his wishes are executed properly.

