Steve Harvey Reportedly Just Dissed His Staff Again

Now, it is being reported that Harvey was a no-show at his own wrap party in Chicago and sources are saying he opted out as he did not want to talk to anyone.

Steve Harvey was the latest victim of a social media dragging yesterday after a scathing memo showing the talk show host demanding that his staff "not approach him" leaked online.

According to Page Six, yesterday marked the final day of production for The Steve Harvey Show after five years in Chicago. The program's face and main talent, Harvey, reportedly failed to show up to the celebratory staff party as he did not want to rub shoulders with those he addressed in the memo.

"Steve is not going to his own wrap party Thursday night," a source said. "After that memo, he'd be [sic] stood on his own in the corner. He used to be such a nice guy."

The leaked document listed rules the host held in very high regard for season five of his talk show, and he held nothing back when stating them.

"There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in," he wrote. "Do not open my dressing room door. If you open my door, expect to be removed... Do not approach me while I'm in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly... I want all the ambushing to stop now."

Many assumed the memo was fabricated following the mysterious leak, but Harvey confirmed that he, indeed, sent it to his staff in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and even added that he stands by everything he said.

Page Six reports that the talk show, which has now wrapped in Chicago, is moving to Los Angeles to "become a new series with a new team."

