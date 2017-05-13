Watch: Footage of Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan's Violent Brawl Has Leaked

Remember when information leaked that Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan got into a physical altercation at a radio station back in March? Now, video footage of the violent brawl has made its way to the Internet and it's a lot more brutal than expected.

Here's a refresher: Peter and Matt were both invited to Charlotte radio station Power 98 FM to share their pieces on Matt's claims that Peter and Todd Tucker coached him into getting paid for being his then-girlfriend Kenya Moore's "story line" on the show to the tune of $10,000.

Matt also was bothered that both Peter and Todd had more of a "voice" on the show than he did, during his appearances, despite them being legally married to their women at the time.

In the clip, below, Matt and Peter get into a heated exchange that quickly escalated with Matt attempting to ambush Peter from across the room, while repeatedly calling him a "b***h n***a."

Peter eventually gets up when Matt begins to raise his voice, with Kenya's ex-bae following suit soon after, and everything went downhill from there, resulting in Matt eventually putting Peter into a headlock and dragging him to the floor.

Take a look, below: