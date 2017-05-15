Old School Shade: Donnie Simpson Has Some Thoughts on Steve Harvey's Harsh Email to His Staff

Steve Harvey is catching shade from all sides for his memo to staffers, basically telling his team not to approach him under any circumstances, unless they have an appointment. The goal, he stated in the leaked document, was to give himself more personal time. Fair enough, but the tone of the note is what got under people's skins. One of those who rolled his eyes at Harvey is fellow radio and television host Donnie Simpson , who sent out his own memo to staff as a clear response to Harvey's headline-making one.

In Harvey’s memo, he stated, “Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.”

Harvey also said that he will only speak to staff if they set up an appointment. “Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly,” he wrote. “Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed.”



Here's Donnie's own memo to his staff, and his epic response to Harvey's shenanigans:



“Good morning everyone. Welcome.



I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for season 63 of my life.



Meeting me in my dressing room is cool anytime. Just pop in. Anyone. Anytime.

Please don’t feel like you have to be invited to my dressing room. I’m always available.

IF YOU OPEN MY DRESSING ROOM DOOR, YOU WILL NOT BE REMOVED. You may be surprised, but not removed.



My security team consists of my grandkids. 9-year-old Norah, 6-year-old Cooper, 3-year-old Ellie, and 16-month Eden. Ellie, in particular, is not good at playing hide and seek. So if you’re trying to see me, she’ll be happy to tell you exactly where I’m at.



Don’t ever feel like you’re ambushing me. I don’t like people thinking I’m unapproachable.

When you see me, say what you gotta say. You don’t need no damn appointment.

My policy is loose and lenient. Always feel free to take advantage of that.



When I’m in the makeup chair, it’s a perfect time to talk to me. It’s 20 minutes of something I don’t want to do anyway. I welcome the distraction. Excuse my lack of eye contact though. I have someone applying eyeliner around my eyes and someone else cutting hairs out of my nose and my ears.



I am seeking more free time for all of us throughout the day. We all want to get home to our real lives and Loves.



If you see me in the hall and want to talk to me about something, bring it. I prefer things informal. We don’t need a meeting. I’ll be happy to walk with you in the hallway or to sit on the floor and talk if you want. Whatever’s cool with you, is cool with me.



If you’re reading this know that I Love you and don’t view my life as anymore important than yours. I mean that and I think you know that.



I can’t imagine I’ve said anything here that offends anyone, but if I have, please let me know. However, for that, you will need an appointment. Just kidding.



These new rules are really just one old rule. A rule we all learned in the 3rd grade or bible school. The Golden Rule. I believe it said treat others as you want to be treated.



Love you all,

Donnie Simpson”



