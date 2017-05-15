Matt Jordan Speaks Out on the Violent Brawl With Peter Thomas

Footage of the intense brawl between Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan leaked over the weekend, and with the public now seeing exactly how the altercation went down, Kenya Moore 's ex is speaking out and sharing his side of the story.

In an interview with The SCOOP With the Hip-Hop Socialite, Jordan spoke on what triggered him during the radio station interview and revealed that he incurred an injury by the hands of Thomas during the fight.

"It was a few things that were said about Kenya...my relationship with Kenya," he said. "Again, I don't check all of this stuff. I don't know if just the fight aired or did they show the entire interview because it was like two or three times when he basically... what'd he say...Oh, he said, 'Kenya played me. She used you.' Just anything with, you know what I mean, my ex, that was a huge trigger for me. He was basically speaking as if Kenya had no real interest in me outside of just using me as her boyfriend on that platform."

Speaking on his injuries, he explained that the middle finger of his right hand was hurt as Thomas allegedly stabbed him.

"I got a laceration on my middle finger and a frozen tendon," he said. "I can't move my middle finger — I have to get surgery. Yeah, he stabbed me in the knuckle as I was trying to get the knife from his hands."

In an extensive response, he mentioned that his words were taken out of context by the radio personality who was present during the altercation.

"See, I came up to Charlotte to salvage my image, and I will forward you the text messages that I sent to the young lady," he said. "...She manipulated the words a lot in the interview. She twisted and turned things a lot. As you can see in that one short clip where she said, 'You said Peter and Todd always get a chance to talk,' and I said, 'No I didn't. I didn't tell you that.' And every time I spoke, the young lady just took my words totally out of context. That also frustrated me."

Going a little deeper, he eventually admitted that he also tried to prevent the video from being released to the public as he was attempting to salvage his public image.

"I say that to say, yeah, I did attempt to get the video blocked for one reason, and one reason only — my brand," he said. "So you got Matt acting crazy on Real Housewives — he's breaking stuff, he's yelling, he's this, he's violent. And now you got actual video proof of it. See, I can't blame this on Kenya, I can't blame this on editing, I can't blame this on Real Housewives, you understand what I'm saying? That was all me."

Take a look at the brawl that started all of the chatter below and read Matt's full interview, here.