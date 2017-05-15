The Flash’s Keiynan Lonsdale Comes Out

Just before the weekend hit, The Flash actor Keiynan Lonsdale took to Instagram to share with his fans that he is bisexual.

The action star, who plays a young version of the superhero on the CW series, penned a lengthy caption detailing his growth and why he's decided to share this intimate part of his life with the world.

"I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming," he wrote.

This has been a long time coming for Lonsdale as he explained that he spent a large chunk of his childhood "hating himself" because he was different.

"Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue," he wrote. "A couple years ago I was able to accept myself, & it saved my life, but now I've gotten to a new road block & I feel kind of lost. I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting."

The actor said this all means that he's no longer willing to conceal who he loves for the satisfaction of society, and he's excited for his newly liberated outlook on life.

"Not faking s**t anymore, not apologising for falling in love with people no matter their gender," he wrote. "I've become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared... no one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live."

