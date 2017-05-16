Mo’Nique Responds to Backlash After Telling Oprah and Tyler Perry to ‘Suck My D**k’

Over the weekend, Mo'Nique told a comedy show audience in Harlem that Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah could "suck my d*ck...if I had one" over allegations they helped her get blackballed from Hollywood following her Oscar win for Precious.
While her feud with Daniels is old hat by now, Mo's comments towards Oprah and Perry were new, and caused quite an uproar on social media. Now, Mo'Nique is responding to the outrage, and wants to make it clear that she's not even a little bit sorry about what she said.
Mo and her husband Skyped in to TMZ to share their side of the story, saying, "Everything I say comes from my heart. I'm unapologetic about it." She added, "What I would say to you guys. What I would say to Oprah, Tyler, Lee. One thing about me and my husband, we not not hiders, we not no runners. And when a sister says to me, 'Aren't you afraid of the blowback?' What I would say to you as another woman, aren't you afraid to even ask the question, 'Am I afraid of the blowback,' because you would say, 'Am I getting blowback for simply being honest?'"
Mo made it clear she believes Oprah was complicit in the negative campaign against her, telling folks that she is difficult to work with. Watch the full comments below:
