Mo’Nique Responds to Backlash After Telling Oprah and Tyler Perry to ‘Suck My D**k’

Over the weekend, Mo'Nique told a comedy show audience in Harlem that Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah could "suck my d*ck...if I had one" over allegations they helped her get blackballed from Hollywood following her Oscar win for Precious.

While her feud with Daniels is old hat by now, Mo's comments towards Oprah and Perry were new, and caused quite an uproar on social media. Now, Mo'Nique is responding to the outrage, and wants to make it clear that she's not even a little bit sorry about what she said.