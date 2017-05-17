Too Far? Jackie Christie’s Daughter Takari Lee Blasts Her Mom for Crossing Yet Another Line

Mommie Dearest is an understatement when it comes to Takari Lee 's relationship with her mother, Jackie Christie . The Basketball Wives star seemingly crossed yet another line this week when she appeared on The Real and told the hosts that she believes her estranged daughter, who has been blasting her all over social media in recent months, suffers from depression and needs to be "loved from a distance."

Here's a crash course in the history between these two: Takari first put Jackie on blast indirectly when she launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay for her son's medical expenses, revealing the fact that her mom wasn't really around to help. The tea overflowed when Takari revealed that she felt her mom didn't "claim" her because she's darker-skinned than her half sister Chantal.



The situation dissolved even further from there, and may have hit rock bottom this week when Jackie went on national television claiming her daughter has mental health issues. Takari isn't letting that, or anything, slide, and took to Instagram to clap back at her mom: