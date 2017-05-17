Kandi Scored a Huge Victory in Court

According to theJasmineBRAND.com , the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's defamation lawsuit against her former employee, Johnnie Winston III , has been approved by a judge.

The site exclusively reports that the lawsuit against Winston, stating that he breached a non-disclosure agreement by making statements about unjust pay, will be moving forward.

In addition to his claims of unfair wages, Winston also alleged that he was not paid for overtime work and that Burruss stole his ideas for her play, A Mother's Love, and family restaurant, Old Lady Gang. He eventually sued Burruss for back pay and benefits he claimed he was owed.

The Xscape member claimed that she was not aware that Winston was not pleased with his pay until August 2016, when they were already in the process of filming the reality show. She also clarified that he was appropriately paid for the time he worked for her and added that he was an independent contractor.

Burruss said in the suit that the allegations Winston made against her tarnished her reputation and subjected her to hate and unfair scrutiny.

It seems as the judge agreed with her sentiment as it was ruled that she now has enough evidence in place to move forward and seek damages against Winston.

