Watch Tiny’s Mom Confront T.I. Over ‘Doing Dirt’ During Their Marriage

While fans of the show continue to weigh in on the couple's marriage woes, the latest to publicly do so is the Xscape member's mother, Miss Diane , and her approach was very direct.

T.I. and Tiny 's pending divorce continues to be the main focus on the current season of their VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle .

In a clip for the next episode of the show, T.I. explains that Tiny's mother sent him a series of harsh text messages that he felt the need to address in person.

"I received a very disturbing text from Tameka's mother which is a complete shock to me because me and Miss Diane, we don't have these types of exchanges," he said. "I think it's best for me to just go sit down with Miss Diane and clear the air."

As he walked through the door, they briefly embraced before she said, "We need to talk."

"It's really none of my business," she said. "But it is some of my business when my daughter is hurt. I feel like she's hurt. If you're going to keep on doing your dirt, as you're doing — that's what it is, and you know it, because you are married, and you got married before God."

When Tip added that they've "both done dirt," Miss Diane interjected, "I don't see nothing she's done."

Watch them talk about the rapper's dissolving marriage to Tiny in the clip below: