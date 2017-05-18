Congrats! This New Edition Member Is Expecting Twins

The New Edition family is expanding as one of the group's founding members recently took to Instagram to share with his followers that he and his wife are expecting twins!

Ronnie Devoe and his wife, Shamari, announced back in February that they were expecting, but they recently surprised their followers by adding that they are, in fact, expecting two new bundles of joy.

The New Edition member and his R&B singer wife — she was the lead singer of popular girl group Blaque — took to Instagram to share a few photos of them showing off her growing bump.

Take a look, below: