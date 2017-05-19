Amber Rose Just Took a Major Step in Securing Her Safety After Break-in

After being the victim of a home break-in, recently, Amber Rose is said to be understandably shaken and is taking measures to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

According to TMZ, the model hired a "small army of guys" who are fully locked and loaded to protect her if anything were to happen again.

The men are reportedly trained off-duty cops and were hired to walk the perimeter of her house 24 hours a day, seven days a week. One of the men will also reportedly be stationed inside her house during the day and night to ensure she and her son are safe.

Amber Rose is taking these measures as it was recently reported that a man broke into her home on Wednesday morning and lingered for up to four hours. He was captured in a surveillance video entering and exiting the premises.

The former talk show host reportedly thinks she has a stalker on her hands, so she's going to extra lengths to ensure she is safe by having guards follow her when she leaves her home.

