'That's So Raven' Spinoff Reprises Role of Jonathan McDaniel as Father of Raven's Kids

With the spin-off of the beloved Disney series set to debut this summer , more details regarding the cast are starting to reveal themselves, including a special new addition that has many fans, including, Zendaya , deep in their feelings .

Earlier this year, the exciting news broke that there is officially a reboot of That's So Raven in the works.

As reported, actor Jonathan McDaniel has been recruited to reprise his role as Devon Carter (a.k.a., Raven's first love).

However, this time around, Devon will be all grown up, and is now the father of Raven's children. So while Raven's first love is still involved in her life all these years later, the couple is now divorced and sharing the adventures that come along with co-parenting.

In the revamped series, which takes place in the character's present-day, Raven and her best friend, Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) are living under the same roof and are raising their own children together, as divorced single mothers.

One of Raven's 11-year-old twins, Booker, will be played by Issac Ryan Brown, with his character inheriting Raven's ability to see the future. According to E!, Raven's other twin, Nia, will be played by Navia Robinson, with Jason Maybaum cast as the role of Chelsea's son Levi. Sky Katz will also play the character of Tess, the twins' best friend and neighbor.

"There is only one Raven—and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all—the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny," Gary Marsh, president and COO of Disney Channels Worldwide shared in a statement. "After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again."

Needless to say, there's definitely a lot to look forward to with the reboot of the beloved show.



Raven's Home is set to debut on Friday, July 21 on the Disney Channel.

Take a look at Zendaya's reaction to the announcement Devon will return in the new show in the tweet below.