Countess Vaughn Is Getting Dragged for Sharing Some News About Brandy

What is it they say about a secret? Two people can only keep it if one of them is dead. Well, Brandy might be ready to kill her former co-star and recently reconciled friend Countess Vaughn for accidentally revealing a secret she might have wanted to keep to herself for a few more weeks.

It all started when Brandy posted a suggestive photo to Instagram in which her belly seems more round than usual. Of course, any woman knows that certain angles or a big lunch can make us go from flat tummy to second trimester in a matter of moments — this is why you never, ever presume a woman is pregnant.



Well, Countess Vaughn didn't get the message and commented on Brandy's photo with a congratulations on her pregnancy. Now, either Ms. Vaughn revealed Brandy's secret to the world before she had a chance to do it herself or she is wrong about the pregnancy altogether. Surely this was an innocent mistake either way, but still not a good look.

Looks like #Brandy has a little bun in the oven! #Congrats A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 22, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Countess is already getting dragged for sharing the "news" out of turn:

We'll wait for Brandy to share the news herself before we offer our congratulations — and hopefully this little gaffe won't do more damage to the former co-stars' already strained relationship. Surely Countess only had the best intentions with her comment.



See Brandy chat with Jill Scott for Inspi(HER), above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz