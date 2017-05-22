Countess Vaughn Is Getting Dragged for Sharing Some News About Brandy

What is it they say about a secret? Two people can only keep it if one of them is dead. Well, Brandy might be ready to kill her former co-star and recently reconciled friend Countess Vaughn for accidentally revealing a secret she might have wanted to keep to herself for a few more weeks.
It all started when Brandy posted a suggestive photo to Instagram in which her belly seems more round than usual. Of course, any woman knows that certain angles or a big lunch can make us go from flat tummy to second trimester in a matter of moments — this is why you never, ever presume a woman is pregnant.
Well, Countess Vaughn didn't get the message and commented on Brandy's photo with a congratulations on her pregnancy. Now, either Ms. Vaughn revealed Brandy's secret to the world before she had a chance to do it herself or she is wrong about the pregnancy altogether. Surely this was an innocent mistake either way, but still not a good look.
Countess is already getting dragged for sharing the "news" out of turn:
@sexyma132 @LovingLifeO2— Kitty (@kittyboo2121) May 22, 2017
Welp apparently Brandy is PREGNANT
Thanks Countess Vaughn 😂 pic.twitter.com/gzEaSn1Hjl
Brandy isn't pregnant.— K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) May 22, 2017
Countess Vaughn just crazy.
And Countess Vaughn just confirmed Brandy's pregnancy!?? 😩😩😩😂😂— the COCOA™ (@AntaniaShanae) May 22, 2017
We'll wait for Brandy to share the news herself before we offer our congratulations — and hopefully this little gaffe won't do more damage to the former co-stars' already strained relationship. Surely Countess only had the best intentions with her comment.
(Photo from left: JC Olivera/Getty Images, Prince Williams/WireImage)
