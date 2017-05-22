Bad News for Michael B. Jordan

According to TMZ , the Creed actor has joined a growing list of celebrities whose homes have been burglarized.

Law enforcement sources report that someone broke into the actor's San Fernando Valley residence by smashing a window a few weeks back, and they did not leave empty-handed. According to reports, the burglars made off with an "undiscolsed amount of cash and jewelry."

The burglary is said to be a random hit and reportedly took place when no one was home.

The police are still reportedly waiting for Jordan to provide them with a full list of items that were stolen from him in the robbery.

Jordan's camp has not provided any comment on the burglary just yet.

See some good news for the actor in the BET Breaks video, above.