Here's Why Joseline and Stevie J Canceled on Wendy Williams at the Last Minute

However, it seems as if that didn't last long. According to Wendy Williams , the former couple can't stand to be in the same room together, prompting them to cancel their appearance on her talk show at the last minute.

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J seemed to have patched things up in their relationship, as it's been shown on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta that they've been making an effort to co-parent efficiently.

The reality stars were set to appear as the celebrity guests on today's show (May 24), but, according to Williams, they canceled the night before.

"OK, here's why they're not here," she told her audience. "It should be no surprise to you that this relationship is on-again, off-again on a constant basis, correct? Well, currently, they're off, and we promoted this as the family is coming... They're not getting along enough to even be in the same building, so they are not here. They canceled last night."

She went on to explain that they tried to negotiate with her booking department to have separate segments during the show, but she made it clear that it was either them together or nothing at all.

Though they didn't show up, the show went on without a hitch.

