Adrienne Bailon’s Former Manager Slams Her Apology to Naturi, Makes Vicious Accusations

Though former 3LW stars Naturi Naughton and Adrienne Bailon seemed to squash their childhood beef on The Real during yesterday's episode, one person who was once close to the ladies has taken to social media to label their "kumbaya" moment fake. In fact, she's making it clear that she's not ready to let the past go and she's airing out their dirty laundry as revenge. Really? Thirteen years later?

Moments after Adrienne delivered her lengthy apology to a pregnant Naturi on the show, Tse Williams, the group's former manager and the older sister and former guardian of estranged member Kiely Williams, took to Twitter to slam the ladies in a bitter rant.

What exactly did we "do" to @naturinaughton ? What is she apologizing for? We put you on and you've spent years talking trash about us. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

I think you should fight fire with fire, especially when ppl have been talking smack for years. Two fakes. What lie should I expose 1st? — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

So let me get this str8t, @AdrienneBailon cont'd to be managed by me for 4 yrs after @naturinaughton left 3LW becuz she was afraid? Please! — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

And yes, after 13 yrs of listening to tall tales, especially @naturinaughton I'm pissed off. You had a problem with skin color, not us. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

In the middle of her dragging of the two ladies, she took specific aim at Adrienne, revealing the alleged reason why her group, the Cheetah Girls, which she joined after 3LW ended, disbanded. According to Tse, Bailon took naked pictures that had been brought to the attention of the group's parent company, Disney, and she claimed they "weren't having any of that." She even went on to add that the current talk show co-host was engaging in an affair with a married man at the time, which allegedly lasted years.

You know why @the Cheetah Girls ended? NAKED PICTURES of @AdrienneBailon and Disney wasn't having any of that. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Should we start talking about sleeping with a married man, for YEARS behind everyone's back. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

She even threw a few more men's names into the mix, claiming that Adrienne was a man eater who ate men like Rob Kardashian up and spat them out. She even mentioned Kanye West, alluding that the two had some sort of exchange.

And poor @robkardashian never saw it coming. She schemed on him then chewed him up and spit him out and I'm not talking about Blac Chyna. — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Kanye? — Tse Williams (@TseWilliams) May 25, 2017

Social media wasn't here for Tse's aggressive dragging of Naturi and Adrienne, though, and several Twitter users let it be known that her seemingly bully-like approach wasn't appreciated.

3LW's manager and #KielyWilliams sister/guardian spills tea after #NaturiNaughton and #AdrienneBailon unite on The Real (swipe for more) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on May 26, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Neither of the ladies have addressed the former manager's claims, but can't we all agree that it may be time to let this one go? Take a look at Naturi and Adrienne's moment, below:

See why the Power star has a lot to celebrate in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice