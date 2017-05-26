Iggy Azalea Responds to Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors

The relationship between Iggy Azalea and Odell Beckham Jr. looks to be over before it even started.
After the "new couple alert" spread like wildfire online this week following a Page Six report that the two were spotted cozying up at a Los Angeles bowling alley, Iggy took a moment to clarify the rumors.
The pop star told TMZ, "Literally don't even know Odell Beckham!" When pressed further, she insisted, "I don't know him, literally like haven't even had a conversation."
When the paparazzi joked that they were trying to start the relationship, Iggy replied, "It's pretty far away guys."
See the entire interaction below:
Well, that's cleared up! See what other rappers OBJ is spending time with on BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS