Reginae Carter Wants to Clear Up a Few Things About That Fight at Clark Atlanta University

Now, Lil' Wayne and Toya Wright 's daughter is speaking out about what happened, stopping by radio station V-103 to dish on the incident.

Reginae Carter is college bound and while visiting Clark Atlanta University recently for a probate, the young scion was recorded seemingly intervening in a fight that took place, involving one of her friends.

While promoting her new reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Reginae explained what really went down.

"It was just an altercation that someone and my friend as involved in," she said. "But you know, that's my friend, so it's like I'm not gonna let no one put their hands on my friend. So, I was trying to break it up but that was not my fight... and I didn't get jumped."

So, has she decided on what college she will attend? According to her, she has, but she wants to surprise the world by just making her entrance on campus.

"I am going to college, but I'm not gonna say," she said. "You see what happened when I kind of said I was going to [Clark Atlanta University]. I just want them to catch me on campus, that's how I feel."

Take a look at the interview, below: