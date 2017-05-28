Stevie J Is Dragging Joseline Back to Court For Assaulting Him With...a Side Dish?

Just when we thought Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez had called a truce for the sake of their infant daughter Bonnie Bella, the couple are back at each other's throats. This time, vegetables are involved. According to TMZ, Stevie is hauling Joseline back to court after an incident in an Atlanta restaurant scared him and other patrons.

Apparently, the former couple came together for a meeting at Seasons 52 restaurant in Atlanta, along with Stevie's lawyer. Something set Joseline off during the meal, because she began screaming at her ex and then grabbed a plate of...wait for it...hot mushrooms, and flung it at him.



Stevie says that during the course of the conversation with his lawyer, Joseline had gone into a "hostile mood," and when Stevie got up to leave, she picked up a plate of "about 6 to 8 very hot mushrooms ready to be served and threw it at him."



The Love & Hip Hop star's lawyer immediately called the police, and several people at the restaurant came forward as eyewitnesses, claiming Joseline's behavior scared them. Now, Stevie is trying to get the courts to reconsider their custody arrangement and force Joseline into anger management classes.



To add salt to the hot mushrooms, Stevie later posted this on Instagram:

Next time, maybe these two should just meet for frozen yogurt.

