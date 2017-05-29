Laura Govan Accuses Her Sister of Messing Around With Ex, Gilbert Arenas

Laura Govan is the latest celebrity to recruit Iyanla Vanzant to help change the course of her life, and while on her show, she revealed something about her sister, Gloria , that viewers were not expecting.

According to Vibe, on Saturday's episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life, Laura sought help in ridding herself of the toxic back-and-forth between her and her ex Gilbert Arenas, but while tearfully discussing their dyfunctional relationship, she revealed that she believes her sister slept with him.

"We started dating and it was great, and then I introduced him to my family and in a short period of time it went south, real fast," she said. "I believe that he shared a relationship with my sister."

While the former Basketball Wives star is sticking to her story, her mother, on the other hand, doesn't think it's true. "I don't believe it," her mother told Iyanla, adding that she spoke to Gloria about the accusation.

In addition to her belief that her sister had a hand in ruining her relationship with Arenas, Laura explained in the episode that the root of her hurt stems from her father's lack of presence and support in her life. She even opened up about a very private moment in her childhood when she was sexually assaulted by someone their family knew, but he did not believe her.

"My life hurts with the men that I've had in my life: my father [and] my ex," she told Iyanla.

Watch a clip from the episode, below: