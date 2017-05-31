La La Opens Up About Her Split From Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony is going through what we can only imagine is a heartbreaking split from her longtime love, Carmelo Anthony , but she continues to be the open book we know and love. The actress and host sat down with ExtraTV to talk (a little) about the split, and how it's affecting the couple's son, Kiyan.

While La La wasn't ready to go into detail about the state of her marriage during the interview, she did give us an update on her state of mind.



"You just, what can you do? My mom always says, 'Worry when people don't care about you.' And that's what I tell myself. Maybe they just — we're that interesting that people want to know what we're doing," she said, rationalizing the intense public interest in her love life.

She then explained how the brouhaha is impacting her son, especially when it comes to the gaggle of paparazzi that follows them around everywhere. "'Well it's getting hot outside and they're trying to get summer fashions for the magazines... I kind of try to make it fun for him so he doesn't view it as a negative thing," she says of how she explained things to Kiyan. "We explain it in a way that works for a 10-year-old."