SMH: Walmart's Insurance Company Is Clapping Back at Tracy Morgan Over Car Crash Settlement

The battle is not yet over between Tracy Morgan and Walmart as the superstore's insurance company is reportedly demanding that the comedian be grilled under oath regarding his alleged $90 million settlement stemming from the car crash that almost took his life back in 2014.

According to the Daily Mail, though Walmart reached a deal with the former 30 Rock star a year after the incident, the company's insurer blasted the hasty settlement and stated that the superstore paid out the large amount without deposing neither Morgan nor others involved in the lawsuit.

The site reports that lawyers for the insurance company, Ohio Casualty, are requesting that deposition dates be set up for Morgan and his friend Ardley Fuqua, who was a passenger in the car at the time of the accident.

Through this process, Ohio Casualty is trying to force Morgan and Fuqua to submit settlement documents, medical records and other information related to the comedian's source of income.

In addition to these, they are also requesting that all medical records from the accident, in general, Morgan's federal and state tax returns from 2009-2014, financial records regarding his earnings for the five years leading up to the accident and documents highlighting his future earning potential be handed over.

That's not all. The company is also demanding that a list of medications he was prescribed after the crash, records of physical or mental examinations and documentation relating to his most recent appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Emmys be submitted.

To back up their calls for a deposition, Ohio Casualty says this process is necessary and relevant as Morgan and Fuqua have received 92 percent of the hefty settlement paid out to the comedian's original lawsuit against the retail giant.

