See Diddy And His Beautiful Daughter Show Out At A #LadyLikeFoundation Event

Diddy and his daughter Chance attended the Ladylike Foundation’s 9th Annual Women of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon yesterday (June 2) and were nothing less than peak adorable.

The rap mogul’s young one was spotted in a long peach dress as pics of the two were taken. Diddy also gave a little speech to those in attendance.

“I want to honor all of the mothers that are here, that without y’all there would be no us. There would be nothing,” he said. “To my young queens that are out there, these organizations are for you to know that you are beautiful, intelligent, powerful, strong, you are truly black magic.”

The LadyLike Luncheon is an annual fundraiser that honors women in the community and in the world who are ‘Excellent’ in their fields of occupation and philanthropy, according to the charity’s website. The event also gives out five college scholarships to young women with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

