A 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Slammed Angela Simmons

Savage.

Published 2 days ago

Angela Simmons is known to stay out of the drama (for the most part), but a comment she made on her show, Growing Up Hip Hop, may have sparked a feud with a fellow reality star from a rival show.

In a voice over for a scene from Growing Up Hip Hop, in which someone is seemingly trying to provoke Angela into fighting, the rap princess says, "This is not Love & Hip Hop. She will not talk to me like that. I ain't fighting nobody, I don't get down like that."

Well, somebody from the show took offense to that off-the-cuff remark.

That would be another music industry scion, Nia Riley, who slammed Simmons for her casual diss. Nia, who appears on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, was quick to clap back at Angela and defend her show:

Nia came for @angelasimmons lowkey on Twitter then deleted it😌

A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolous__) on

Welp.

See Simmons show off her family on The Real with BET Breaks, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

