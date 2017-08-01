A 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Slammed Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons is known to stay out of the drama (for the most part), but a comment she made on her show, Growing Up Hip Hop, may have sparked a feud with a fellow reality star from a rival show.



In a voice over for a scene from Growing Up Hip Hop, in which someone is seemingly trying to provoke Angela into fighting, the rap princess says, "This is not Love & Hip Hop. She will not talk to me like that. I ain't fighting nobody, I don't get down like that."



Well, somebody from the show took offense to that off-the-cuff remark.