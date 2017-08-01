A 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Slammed Angela Simmons

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
The actress is legitimately confused.
Angela Simmons is known to stay out of the drama (for the most part), but a comment she made on her show, Growing Up Hip Hop, may have sparked a feud with a fellow reality star from a rival show.
In a voice over for a scene from Growing Up Hip Hop, in which someone is seemingly trying to provoke Angela into fighting, the rap princess says, "This is not Love & Hip Hop. She will not talk to me like that. I ain't fighting nobody, I don't get down like that."
Well, somebody from the show took offense to that off-the-cuff remark.
That would be another music industry scion, Nia Riley, who slammed Simmons for her casual diss. Nia, who appears on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, was quick to clap back at Angela and defend her show:
Welp.
See Simmons show off her family on The Real with BET Breaks, above.
