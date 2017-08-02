Jackie Christie's Daughter Comes to Evelyn's Defense After Death Threats

The drama between Jackie Christie and her estranged daughter, Ta'Kari Lee , hasn't passed yet. In fact, it seems to have transferred to the reality star's circle of friends — and enemies — which includes her Basketball Wives co-star Evelyn Lozada .

After the latest episode of the sixth season of the series aired, Lee had to get some things off of her chest after her mother threatened to kill Lozada over their mother-daughter drama.

The disagreement between the two cast members comes as Lozada expressed sympathy for Lee and liking her pictures on social media after learning of the way she was treated by Christie as a child.

"Tami [Roman] stays liking my sibling's pages and my step dads... No problem there... But Ev liking pics of my kids is wrong?" Lee wrote on Instagram. "I never called her an abuser or even a bad mother, I said I was treated differently and I was backed up by my sister who came on the show and said the same thing."

The young mother concluded her Instagram post by sympathizing with her mother: "I'm sorry people are coming for you but when u responded to my son's injury on TMZ, u kinda opened that door."

In the caption of the statement, she added that her mother cannot dictate who she chooses to remain in contact with.

Take a look at what she had to say, below: