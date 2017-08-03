Did Jackie Christie Threaten to Kill Evelyn for a Second Time?

Jackie Christie is being slammed once again for threatening to kill her Basketball Wives co-star Evelyn Lozada , and folks are not happy about it.

On this week's episode of the reality show, Jackie was spotted dogging Evelyn on Kijafa Vick's yacht.

According to Bossip, after receiving major flack for calling Evelyn's daughter a "build-a-whore," Jackie rehashed their beef during an exchange with fellow cast member Malaysia Pargo.

"I'mma stab her in the neck with this knife," she said while Pargo tried to keep her calm.

This is the second time Jackie threatened to physically harm Evelyn. On a recent episode, she threatened to kill her as well when they clashed over their daughters, Ta'Kari Lee and Shaniece Hairston.

Jackie, however, remains unbothered by the criticism: